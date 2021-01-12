UrduPoint.com
Health Minister visits Nishtar-II project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid Tuesday paid visit to ongoing Nishtar-II project and expressed satisfaction over pace of work and directed the concerned officials to complete the project within its stipulated time.

She ensured the complete support of the Punjab government for the project.

Nishtar Medical University acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood briefed the minister and others MPAs accompanying her that the hospital would be made functional by June 2022.

MPAs Saleem Labar, Asif Raan, Sabeen Gul, Tariq Abdullah and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, MPAs held a detailed meeting with the VC about the future strategy for Nishtar-II.

