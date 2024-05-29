Health minister visits Peshawar Jail

Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Wednesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Wednesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections.

He was accompanied by Members National Assembly including Arbab Sher Ali and Shandana Gulzar.

The minister visited various sections of the Peshawar prison and inquired about the facilities being provided to inmates.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that status of facilities would be improved in jails for betterment of prisoners. He also visited Mental Hospital in jail and discussed the availability of health facilities to patients in mental hospital.

