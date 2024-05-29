Health Minister Visits Peshawar Jail
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Wednesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Provincial Minister for Health, Syed Qasim Ali Shah here Wednesday visited Central Jail Peshawar and inspected its various sections.
He was accompanied by Members National Assembly including Arbab Sher Ali and Shandana Gulzar.
The minister visited various sections of the Peshawar prison and inquired about the facilities being provided to inmates.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that status of facilities would be improved in jails for betterment of prisoners. He also visited Mental Hospital in jail and discussed the availability of health facilities to patients in mental hospital.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children
Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office
Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..
Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source
NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BISP disburse Rs 633.979 mln in deserving women in Sindh50 seconds ago
-
Fire burns Pharmacy, mattress shop11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM advises SDMA to remain alert to deal with any natural catastrophe21 minutes ago
-
Mirpur AJK continues in grip of severe heat wave21 minutes ago
-
2 killed, one injured in two different incidents21 minutes ago
-
SPA triumphs at Arab Media Excellence Awards 2024 in digital media category37 minutes ago
-
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution47 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared ancient heritage36 minutes ago
-
Fire burns pharmacy, mattress shops36 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in Kotli forest, burnt trees, animals36 minutes ago
-
Health ministers reach Kabirwala, review treatment of measles affected children36 minutes ago
-
Unidentified miscreants threw home-made bombs outside ASP City Office36 minutes ago