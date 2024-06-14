Open Menu

Health Minister Visits RBC, Attends Ceremony To Mark World Blood Donor Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 08:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Provincial Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Friday visited Regional Blood Center (RBC) Peshawar and participated in a cake cutting ceremony to mark World Blood Donor Day.

He was accompanied by Dr. Kaleem ullah, CEO Blood Transfusion Authority and Dr. Noor-e-Saba, Manager RBC Peshawar.

Managers from other RBCs of Swat, Abbottabad and DI Khan were also present in the ceremony.

Health minister emphasized the crucial role of RBC and urged youth to donate blood generously and save precious lives.

He also announced plans to link Blood Transfusion Authority with HIV, Hepatitis program and with Healthcare Commission to enhance its effectiveness.

