Health minister visits THQ Bhera

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday paid a surprise

visit to Tehsil Hospital Bhera and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

During his visit, the minister directed the MS THQ Bhera to terminate general duty of

doctors immediately and ensure attendance and presence of doctors.

He also visited different wards to inquire about health of patients.

He said all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the provision of better

health facilities to people.