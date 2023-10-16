Open Menu

Health Minister Visits THQ Bhera

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday paid a surprise

visit to Tehsil Hospital Bhera and reviewed facilities being provided to patients.

During his visit, the minister directed the MS THQ Bhera to terminate general duty of

doctors immediately and ensure attendance and presence of doctors.

He also visited different wards to inquire about health of patients.

He said all possible resources were being utilized to ensure the provision of better

health facilities to people.

