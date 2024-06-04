Health Minister Visits THQ Hospital Kalar Kahar, Inspects Health Facilities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 09:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Trauma Centre Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kalar Kahar, and inspected the health facilities being provided to the patients there.
Medical Superintendent Trauma Centre, Chief Executive Officer Chakwal and Assistant Commissioner Sahil Cheema along with other faculty members were also present on the occasion.
The minister said, "We discussed about the up-gradation with the management of the trauma centre. Unfortunately, the previous government did not think of the improvement of Kalar Kahar trauma centre". During the PML-N government, a plan was made for the upgradation of the trauma centre, he added.
On this occasion, Kh Salman Rafique said that the shortfall of consultants, nurses and paramedical staff in the trauma centre will be addressed on priority basis.
