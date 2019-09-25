UrduPoint.com
Health Minister Visits To Mouliv Amir Shah Hospital, Seeks Complete Report On Blast In 24 Hours

Provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Khan paid visit to Moulvi Amir Shah Memorial hospital and directed for submitting a complete report about the blast incident within 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Hisham Khan paid visit to Moulvi Amir Shah Memorial hospital and directed for submitting a complete report about the blast incident within 24 hours.

Accompanied by Director General Health Dr Arshad Khan and DHO, the health minister inspected the incident site and said the initial report revealed the incident took place due to gas leak. �The minister directed that best healthcare facilities should be provided to patients and added that all the injured persons were employees of the hospital and they got injured while performing their duties. � He also directed the concerned authorities to complete work on the hospital besides resolving problems the hospital was facing, the minister added.

�Meanwhile, the four injured persons of the cylinder blast had been admitted to Lady Reading Hospital, two of them critically, the hospital's spokesman said.�He said that two of the persons with small injures had been discharged following treatment while remaining two who were in critical conditions had been admitted to Resuscitation ward of the hospital.�The spokesman said that Director Khalid Masood had directed for providing best medical treatment to the injured of the blast.�Secretary health also visited Moulvi Amir Shah Memorial Hospital and added that blast took place due to gas leak.

