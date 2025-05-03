Open Menu

Health Minister Vows To Ensure Safe Patient Care In Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Health minister vows to ensure safe patient care in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to ensure the provision of safe and quality treatment in hospitals across the province.

He made these remarks on Saturday while addressing the second Surgical Conference at Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College in Bahria Town as the chief guest.

The minister congratulated the college administration for organizing the event on such a critical topic, emphasizing that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is committed to overhauling the health sector.

“The improvement of healthcare services is the top priority of the Chief Minister,” he said. He highlighted key government initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Dialysis Program, and Special Initiative for Transplant Program, describing them as flagship projects.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also revealed that Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is under construction in Lahore, alongside state-of-the-art cardiology institutes being developed in Lahore and Sargodha. He added that efforts are being made to address the shortage of doctors and nurses in public hospitals.

The event was attended by notable medical professionals including Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, Principal Prof. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Prof. Farooq Saeed Khan, Prof. Fariha Farooq, Dr. Sabir Ayaz Malik, Prof. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. Umair Farooq, Prof. Atiqa, Prof. Javed Raza Gardezi, and Prof. Majeed Chaudhry, among many others from the medical fraternity.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 minutes ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

8 minutes ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

17 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

3 hours ago
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

4 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

4 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

4 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan