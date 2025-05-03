Health minister vows to ensure safe patient care in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the provincial government is taking concrete steps to ensure the provision of safe and quality treatment in hospitals across the province.

He made these remarks on Saturday while addressing the second Surgical Conference at Akhtar Saeed Medical and Dental College in Bahria Town as the chief guest.

The minister congratulated the college administration for organizing the event on such a critical topic, emphasizing that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is committed to overhauling the health sector.

“The improvement of healthcare services is the top priority of the Chief Minister,” he said. He highlighted key government initiatives such as the Chief Minister’s Children’s Heart Surgery Program, Dialysis Program, and Special Initiative for Transplant Program, describing them as flagship projects.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also revealed that Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is under construction in Lahore, alongside state-of-the-art cardiology institutes being developed in Lahore and Sargodha. He added that efforts are being made to address the shortage of doctors and nurses in public hospitals.

The event was attended by notable medical professionals including Dean PKLI Professor Faisal Saud Dar, Principal Prof. Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Prof. Farooq Saeed Khan, Prof. Fariha Farooq, Dr. Sabir Ayaz Malik, Prof. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. Umair Farooq, Prof. Atiqa, Prof. Javed Raza Gardezi, and Prof. Majeed Chaudhry, among many others from the medical fraternity.