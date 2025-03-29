Health Minister Vows To Improve Public Hospitals
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing the condition of government hospitals, ensuring better healthcare facilities for people.
Presiding over a meeting at the University of Health Sciences on Saturday, the minister reviewed key healthcare initiatives, including the referral system in hospitals, capacity building of doctors, and clinical audit measures. He emphasized that providing quality healthcare services to remote areas remains a top priority for the government.
“We are striving to provide better health facilities at the doorstep of people in remote areas,” he stated.
Highlighting the significance of clinical audits in improving patient care, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic reforms and projects are being introduced in the health sector.
He further announced that Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being established in Lahore, alongside state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology in Sargodha, which will significantly enhance specialized medical treatment in the region.
The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Professor Nadia Naseem, among others.
