Open Menu

Health Minister Vows To Improve Public Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Health minister vows to improve public hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing the condition of government hospitals, ensuring better healthcare facilities for people.

Presiding over a meeting at the University of Health Sciences on Saturday, the minister reviewed key healthcare initiatives, including the referral system in hospitals, capacity building of doctors, and clinical audit measures. He emphasized that providing quality healthcare services to remote areas remains a top priority for the government.

“We are striving to provide better health facilities at the doorstep of people in remote areas,” he stated.

Highlighting the significance of clinical audits in improving patient care, the minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, historic reforms and projects are being introduced in the health sector.

He further announced that Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being established in Lahore, alongside state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology in Sargodha, which will significantly enhance specialized medical treatment in the region.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, Professor Nadia Naseem, among others.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

3 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

4 hours ago
 UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in ..

UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to c ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 coun ..

Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries

5 hours ago
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public su ..

Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain

5 hours ago
 European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI ..

European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..

5 hours ago
 US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at ..

US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA

5 hours ago
 Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals child ..

Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment

5 hours ago
 Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near ..

Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan