Health Minister vows to make health insurance program beneficial for common man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that the health insurance program benefits the common man.

"We want to run the health insurance program through a sustainable model," he stated while presiding over a meeting at the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) on Friday.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed modern reform measures aimed at enhancing the efficiency and reach of the health insurance program. He emphasized that the program, which serves more than 120 million people in Punjab, will continue uninterrupted. He also highlighted that PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif initiated the health card with an experienced team, and efforts are ongoing to relaunch the program in an improved form.

"We are brainstorming day and night to launch the health card in a better format," said the Minister.

He further stated that the government aims to ensure that the real benefits of the health insurance program reach the common man, with plans to shift a larger portion of the health insurance program from the private to the public sector. This move, according to him, will enhance services in government hospitals.

Addressing rumors about the discontinuation of the health card, the minister clarified that the program is not being stopped. Instead, improvements are being made to ensure free treatment for all diseases. He explained that the poor and middle-class citizens will receive free treatment through the health card, while wealthier individuals will be required to pay a premium.

The meeting was attended by CEO PHIMC Dr. Ali Razaq and Chairman board of Management, Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Prof. Farqad Alamgir.