Health Minister Wants CEOs To Ensure Office Timings

Sat 03rd July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed all Chief Executive Officers of Health department to strictly follow office timings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed all Chief Executive Officers of Health department to strictly follow office timings.

This was conveyed by Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir in a letter issued to all CEOs on Saturday.

The DG Health, in his letter, directed all the CEOs to strictly ensure office timings and maintenance of office discipline was their prime responsibility. The DG Health said that performance of offices would substantially increased. He said that from July 5, telephonic verification of staff presence would start and surprise visits would also be started to check presence at the CEOs offices.

He said that public servants must serve people as they draw salary from tax payers money.

He warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against violators.

