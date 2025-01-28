Open Menu

Health Minister Wants Rs 960m Cancer Hospital Project Complete By Year End

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ordered officials here Tuesday that 100-bedded cancer hospital should be completed in all respects by the end of the ongoing year.

He expressed these views during his visit to Nishtar Hospital Multan accompanying Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood and reviewed the under-construction cancer hospital. During the briefing, Khawaja Salman Rafique set year-end as the deadline for the completion of the cancer hospital, emphasizing that ensuring easy access to state-of-the-art healthcare services was the top priority of the Punjab government.

The minister also inspected the under-construction PET scan facility. Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Kareem Khan, gave a briefing to the minister, stating that the establishment of the cancer hospital will significantly benefit patients from across South Punjab. The Rs 960 million project is expected to enhance cancer care in the region, commissioner said.

