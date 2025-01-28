Health Minister Wants Rs 960m Cancer Hospital Project Complete By Year End
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Provincial health minister Khawaja Salman Rafique ordered officials here Tuesday that 100-bedded cancer hospital should be completed in all respects by the end of the ongoing year.
He expressed these views during his visit to Nishtar Hospital Multan accompanying Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood and reviewed the under-construction cancer hospital. During the briefing, Khawaja Salman Rafique set year-end as the deadline for the completion of the cancer hospital, emphasizing that ensuring easy access to state-of-the-art healthcare services was the top priority of the Punjab government.
The minister also inspected the under-construction PET scan facility. Commissioner Multan Division, Amir Kareem Khan, gave a briefing to the minister, stating that the establishment of the cancer hospital will significantly benefit patients from across South Punjab. The Rs 960 million project is expected to enhance cancer care in the region, commissioner said.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam announces Rs 2 m assistance for blast victims2 minutes ago
-
Fake turmeric supply unit busted by Punjab Food Authority2 minutes ago
-
Health minister wants Rs 960m cancer hospital project complete by year end2 minutes ago
-
Abasin Adabi Tolana marks its silver jubilee2 minutes ago
-
E&T dept inspects 6,894 vehicles across Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Vice president Ericsson Company visits PSCA Headquarters12 minutes ago
-
Govt to challenge SCP order for Full Court12 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 11 truckloads of relief goods to Kurram22 minutes ago
-
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal26 minutes ago
-
CAYA 2025: ‘Spark’ magazine launched to celebrate young Pakistani achievers32 minutes ago
-
Three arrested, weapons recovered32 minutes ago
-
120-truck food convoy reaches Kurram32 minutes ago