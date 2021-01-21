Health minister warns hospital MS over poor management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday issued a warning to Government Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate Lahore Medical Superintendent Dr Gulzar on unsatisfied management.

The minister issued warning on the report of Additional Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Dr Asif Tufail, who visited the hospital under the campaign of surprise visits to the hospitals on the directions of the minister.

She said that the trauma centre reserved for COVID-19 patients had been made fully functional at the Govt Teaching Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate.

She made it clear that an action would be initiated against the responsible medical superintendent in case of administrative negligence, provision of medicines or poor cleanliness in any hospital.

She said that attendance of doctors and their behaviour towards patients were issues of paramount importance.

The minister said that the government had been focusing on the Primary areas right from day one.

The attendance list of doctors was found incomplete and issues were found with the cleanliness of the premises in the Nawaz Sharif Hospital.