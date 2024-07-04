Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy season

In response to the recent increase in dengue cases following rainy season, Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir have directed heightened vigilance across sensitive districts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) In response to the recent increase in dengue cases following rainy season, Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir have directed heightened vigilance across sensitive districts.

Chairing the fifth meeting of the Dengue, Infectious Diseases, and Disaster Management Department on Thursday, the ministers emphasized the need for immediate and coordinated action.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education and Chairman of the Cabinet Committee, stressed the importance of proactive measures in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. He called on commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally oversee anti-dengue efforts, highlighting the necessity of intensified surveillance and effective implementation of preventive strategies.

“We must remain vigilant and enhance our efforts to prevent the spread of dengue,” Rafique stated.

“An effective plan is in place, with sufficient dengue medicines available in government hospitals. We need every department active at the district level to manage the 176 confirmed cases reported this year.”

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir advocated for diverse approaches tailored to affected districts. He recommended the recruitment of volunteers at the street level instead of additional dengue workers and regular DURC and TURC meetings. He underscored the role of MPAs as supervisors in anti-dengue activities at the Union Council level and stressed the urgent need for increased surveillance and emergency measures to combat dengue effectively.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, along with secretaries from various departments and district commissioners, attended the meeting via video link to coordinate and reinforce the directives.