Health ministers inaugurate new website at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) In a significant step towards modernizing healthcare facilities, Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated the new website and the digitization of classrooms at the Orthopedic Unit of Mayo Hospital.

The ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by key figures in the healthcare sector, including philanthropists, hospital officials, and medical students.

Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, expressed gratitude to the philanthropists—Dr Asghar, Dr Irfan, Haji Fakhar ud Din, who contributed to the creation of the website and classroom digitization project.

He praised the Mayo Hospital team for their dedication and competence, emphasizing the critical role of information technology in enhancing patient care. He highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to advancing medical education and research, mentioning ongoing reforms in the nursing sector and improved medical facilities across nine public hospitals affiliated with King Edward Medical University.

He also announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon inaugurate a children’s heart surgery project.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir congratulated the Mayo Hospital team, reaffirming their dedication to improving government healthcare facilities in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, expressed his appreciation for the ministers and acknowledged the Orthopedic Department's pioneering role in patient care across Punjab and Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of record-keeping and the benefits of the newly launched e-log system for research and patient treatment.