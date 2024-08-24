Health Ministers Inaugurate New Website At Mayo Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) In a significant step towards modernizing healthcare facilities, Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated the new website and the digitization of classrooms at the Orthopedic Unit of Mayo Hospital.
The ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by key figures in the healthcare sector, including philanthropists, hospital officials, and medical students.
Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, expressed gratitude to the philanthropists—Dr Asghar, Dr Irfan, Haji Fakhar ud Din, who contributed to the creation of the website and classroom digitization project.
He praised the Mayo Hospital team for their dedication and competence, emphasizing the critical role of information technology in enhancing patient care. He highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to advancing medical education and research, mentioning ongoing reforms in the nursing sector and improved medical facilities across nine public hospitals affiliated with King Edward Medical University.
He also announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon inaugurate a children’s heart surgery project.
Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir congratulated the Mayo Hospital team, reaffirming their dedication to improving government healthcare facilities in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, expressed his appreciation for the ministers and acknowledged the Orthopedic Department's pioneering role in patient care across Punjab and Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of record-keeping and the benefits of the newly launched e-log system for research and patient treatment.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum procession concludes peacefully in ICT21 minutes ago
-
DC visits routes of Chehlum processions31 minutes ago
-
Two mine workers die2 hours ago
-
Six gamblers held during raid3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Salman coordinates with Balochistan, Sindh on pilgrim incident3 hours ago
-
Monsoon Rains expected in KP, Punjab, AJK and GB from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
Heavy to very heavy rains expected in Sindh from August 26: NDMA3 hours ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security for chehlum procession3 hours ago
-
Interior Minister visits Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh's shrine3 hours ago
-
PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system3 hours ago
-
Lahore experiences hot, humid, partly cloudy weather4 hours ago
-
PM reviews legal aspects, final stages of PakPWD closure4 hours ago