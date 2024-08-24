Open Menu

Health Ministers Inaugurate New Website At Mayo Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Health ministers inaugurate new website at Mayo Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) In a significant step towards modernizing healthcare facilities, Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated the new website and the digitization of classrooms at the Orthopedic Unit of Mayo Hospital.

The ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by key figures in the healthcare sector, including philanthropists, hospital officials, and medical students.

Provincial Minister of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafique, expressed gratitude to the philanthropists—Dr Asghar, Dr Irfan, Haji Fakhar ud Din, who contributed to the creation of the website and classroom digitization project.

He praised the Mayo Hospital team for their dedication and competence, emphasizing the critical role of information technology in enhancing patient care. He highlighted the Punjab government's commitment to advancing medical education and research, mentioning ongoing reforms in the nursing sector and improved medical facilities across nine public hospitals affiliated with King Edward Medical University.

He also announced that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif would soon inaugurate a children’s heart surgery project.

Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir congratulated the Mayo Hospital team, reaffirming their dedication to improving government healthcare facilities in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, expressed his appreciation for the ministers and acknowledged the Orthopedic Department's pioneering role in patient care across Punjab and Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of record-keeping and the benefits of the newly launched e-log system for research and patient treatment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Imran Nazir Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

16 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

1 day ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan