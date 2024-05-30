Health ministers regret over Rs. 347bln annual wastage on smoking in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir expressed deep regret over the annual wastage of Rs 347 billion on smoking in Pakistan.

The ministers made these remarks while speaking as special guests at an awareness seminar on "World No Tobacco Day", held at the Institute of Public Health on Thursday. The event was organised by the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) programme of the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare to address the pressing issue of tobacco addiction.

Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, highlighted this year's theme of "World No Tobacco Day", which focuses on protecting the young generation from smoking. He pointed out that different forms of smoking, including shisha and e-cigarettes, contribute significantly to youth addiction. He announced that awareness campaigns would be conducted in all hospitals to mark the occasion, emphasising that the Rs 347 billion spent on smoking is a severe injustice to society.

"We must not have double standards," he stated. "The people of Pakistan will never forgive those who squander billions for their political gain.

" He praised the seminar's organizers for their efforts to raise awareness.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, praised Imran Nazir for his leadership in challenging times for the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Lahore. He called smoking the worst conspiracy to mislead and destroy the youth. Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, efforts are being made to improve patient care, he said, adding that he had learned much from his mentor, Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He announced plans to request the Prime Minister to impose heavy taxes on all forms of smoking. He assured that the health department is actively identifying and removing corrupt elements within Punjab. "We will not pardon those responsible for causing financial losses to the people," he stated. Highlighting the global toll of smoking, which claims 7 million lives annually, the minister warned about the dangers of shisha and other smoking forms. He stressed the importance of young people focusing on education and positive activities and mentioned the ongoing challenge of polio in Pakistan and worldwide.