Health ministers urge parents to prioritize polio vaccination amid rising misinformation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Ministers on Thursday appealed the parents to safeguard their children against polio through vaccination, as misinformation about polio vaccines spreads rapidly.

They emphasized the critical role of standardized polio awareness drives in remote areas and routine immunization in controlling the disease.

Ministers from three provinces while talking to ptv news channel have joined forces to stress the importance of collective action in eradicating polio.

They urged parents to safeguard their children against this debilitating disease through vaccination, amidst the alarming spread of misinformation about polio vaccines

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announced that despite only one reported case of polio in the province, the situation remains under control thanks to the government's proactive measures.

To further combat the disease, the government is taking all necessary steps to enhance Expanded Programme (EP) coverage and launch standardized awareness drives.

Punjab Minister also emphasized the importance of taking polio drops seriously and urged parents not to compromise on their children' s health.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar, the Provincial Minister of Health in Balochistan has emphasized the importance of improving sanitation and hygiene systems, addressing parental refusal and boosting routine immunization and outreach programs to control polio cases.

He said our goal is to increase immunization rates from 80 to 90 percent.

Enhanced Sanitation and Hygiene: Improving waste management and promoting handwashing practices to reduce polio transmission, he stressed.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar also urged parents to play a crucial role in eradicating polio by cooperating with polio teams and disregarding harmful propaganda.

Allow vaccination teams to administer polio drops to your children during nationwide campaigns, he added.

Ihtisham Ali, the Provincial Minister of Health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa further emphasized the importance of collective action to combat polio in the region.

He urged Ulema, politicians and social workers to join forces and educate the public, particularly in remote areas where low literacy levels contribute to a lack of awareness about the disease.

This collaborative effort aims to minimize polio cases in the future, he assured.

Dr. Shumaila Rasool, a member of the EOC Core Team from Sindh also emphasized the government's proactive approach to combat polio misinformation.

She explained for establishing community-based committees to engage with parents and address concerns, as well as organizing school-based polio awareness drives to educate the public.

These initiatives aim to counter misinformation and promote vaccination awareness, particularly in regions with low immunization rates, she added.

By taking these steps, the government hopes to increase vaccination rates and ultimately eradicate polio in Pakistan, which remains one of the two countries where the disease is still endemic, she added.

The health ministers and officials in concluded remarks emphasized the crucial role of media and society in the fight against polio.

They urged the media to utilize its vast reach to disseminate accurate information, counter misinformation, and promote vaccination awareness.