UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministers Visits Mayo Hospital Corona Monitoring Unit

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Health ministers visits Mayo Hospital corona monitoring unit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital Corona Monitoring Unit on Wednesday to monitor performance of the unit.

Present on the occasion were consultant Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Saqib Saeed, Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar and other officials. Professor Asad Aslam Khan and Dr Iftikhar gave briefing to the minister about reserved beds, ventilators and Oxygen availability.

Later, the minister visited Vaccination Center at Sabzazar along with Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Captain (retd) Usman Younis.

The minister said:, "We are monitoring corona situation closely and we are continuously increasing the number of vaccination centers." In Punjab 236 centers and in Lahore seven centers were functional, she mentioned. The vaccine was being administered as per NCOC guidelines, she added.

She said that government was using top quality and safe vaccine while adequate amount of vaccine was available in Punjab. "We have started vaccination of people of over 40 years of age" she added. The number of staff and counters have been increased. The number of people being vaccinated would be doubled very soon, she maintained.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Government Top Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Issue of Palestine is not a matter of any state or ..

25 minutes ago

COAS playing a central role in improving relations ..

28 minutes ago

93,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive greetings on Eid Al Fitr

32 minutes ago

Abhishek Bachchan pays tribute to nurses on Intern ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistani players gain space in recently updated I ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.