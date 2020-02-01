UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Bans Cigarette Advertisement, Sponsorship

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:35 PM

The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has banned cigarette advertisement, sponsorship and prize schemes and a notification was issued in this regard Saturday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) The Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) has banned cigarette advertisement, sponsorship and prize schemes and a notification was issued in this regard Saturday.The advertisement of tobacco products through posters, screens and cinemas has been declared illegal and manufacturing companies have been barred to paste pamphlets outside or inside any shop.Furthermore, endorsement of tobacco products through print and electronic media has also been banned.Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr.

Zafar Mirza said that it will not be allowed to send tobacco placards via personal email or post. Children will not fall victim to tobacco advertisement from now onwards, he stressed.The SAPM told that one hundred and sixty six thousand people annually die after suffering from different diseases owing to tobacco consumption.Effective legislation against smoking is the government's priority and every possible strategy is being adopted to implement the law, he concluded.

