Health Ministry Contradicts News About Dr Mirza's Removal

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Health ministry contradicts news about Dr Mirza's removal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Tuesday contradicted a news being aired in a section of media about removal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

According to ministry's spokesman, the news about Zafar Mirza was totally fake and unfounded story.

It was observed that since the last few days, fake news about important appointments and removals were circulating on the social media and some of them were even picked up by mainstream media, causing uncertainty, he added.

He urged media to verify any such news before airing or publishing.

Prime Minister Social Media Media

