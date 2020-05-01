UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Contradicts News Item On Data Sharing With NDMA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Health Ministry contradicts news item on data sharing with NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services on Friday said that data sharing with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other key stakeholders is a regular feature and part of a routine process for effective and coordinated response in fight against COVID-19.

A report aired in section of media regarding the health ministry's letter seeking data from NDMA on equipment procured is misleading and fallacious, said a spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services in a statement on Friday.

"No reservation whatsoever has been expressed in the letter referred to in the report." All data including procurement is both available on NDMA website and shared on daily basis at the level of Special Assistant to PM on Health, Chairman NDMA and Secretary Health.

The spokesman said news should be fact checked with the ministry prior to reporting on an important coordinated national effort.

