Health ministry contradicts news story

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has contradicted a news being aired in a section of media about the removal of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

According to a ministry's spokesman, the news about Dr Zafar Mirza was totally fake and unfounded story. It had been observed that for the last few days fake news about important appointments and removals were circulating on social media and some of them were even picked up by mainstream media, causing uncertainty, he said and requested that any such news might be verified before airing or publishing.