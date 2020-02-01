UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Declares Submission Of Health Declaration Form Mandatory At Airports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:51 PM

Health Ministry declares submission of health declaration form mandatory at airports

Health Ministry has declared the submission of health declaration form for all passengers coming into Pakistan mandatory in the aftermath of Coronavirus outbreak in China

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st February, 2020) Health Ministry has declared the submission of health declaration form for all passengers coming into Pakistan mandatory in the aftermath of Coronavirus outbreak in China.In order to stop spread of Coronavirus and other diseases, arrangements in advance have been increased at all airports across the country.According to health ministry submission of health declaration form will be mandatory for all passengers.According to spokesperson Aviation Division, short history of travel along with details of contacts would be included in the health declaration Form.

Filing complete form will be mandatory in order to enter in Pakistan.Plane crew will distribute health declaration card among all passengers.It would be necessary to write down all information in health declaration card besides handing over it to health staff in the lounge, in case permission will not be given for entry and immigration in Pakistan.Name, Passport no, address and details of stay in different countries and health details of passengers will be included in the health declaration form.

