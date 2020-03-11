UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Given Fortnight For PM&DC Restoration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

Health ministry given fortnight for PM&DC restoration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted two weeks to Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to implement the verdict regarding the restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC).

Justice Mohsin Akther Kiyani conducted the hearing on a contempt of court plea, moved by the terminated PM&DC employees.

During the course of proceedings, health secretary Dr Syed Toqeer Hussain assured the bench that the ministry would implement the court orders within one week regarding the restoration of PM&DC and its employees.

He informed the bench that his ministry had written to the Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the restoration of the council as per court orders.

He said law secretary was in Karachi and he had been busy in meetings related to coronavirus.

Justice Kiyani said the health ministry would be held responsible if the decision was not implemented with the appointed time.

The council would run the affairs related to medical practitioners in accordance with court verdict, he further said.

The bench ordered the ministry to implement its decision within fortnight.

