Health Ministry Issued Permit To Private Sector To Purchase Covid-19 Vaccine: Dr Noshin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:47 PM

Health Ministry issued permit to private sector to purchase Covid-19 vaccine: Dr Noshin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Nausheen Hamid said on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health has issued a permit to the private sector to purchase Covid-19 vaccine.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the country's purchasing power companies will be able to purchase the corona vaccine before it reaches at the general market, but the companies will have to register with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) after which the rates will be fixed.

She further said that the DRAP would monitor the entire process from import to sale of vaccines, so that there would be no confusion regarding vaccine in the country.

In the meanwhile the government was making every effort at its level to formulate a final strategy as soon as possible to decide which companies can buy the vaccine from DRAP.

The government's administered corona vaccine will be provided free of charge, she added.

