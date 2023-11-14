Open Menu

Health Ministry Launches Campaign Against Sale Of Unregistered Syringes

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Health Ministry launches campaign against sale of unregistered syringes

The Ministry of Health has decided to launch a campaign against the sale of unregistered and banned conventional syringes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Ministry of Health has decided to launch a campaign against the sale of unregistered and banned conventional syringes.

The initiative was finalized on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan who had taken notice of the sale of unregistered banned traditional syringes across the country.

In this regard, a market survey has been started on the instructions of the Minister for Health.

The minister said that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued instructions to its field offices and the provincial health departments in this regard.

He said that repeated use of conventional syringes could lead to the spread of infectious diseases like hepatitis, AIDS, etc.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that strict action will be taken against criminals involved in the sale, distribution and stocking of banned products.

He said that the ministry has planned an integrated strategy to eliminate fake non-registered medicines across the country.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said fake medical products were being raided all over the country by the National Task Force.

