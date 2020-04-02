The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on Thursday moved an intra court appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the single member bench decision of restoring PM&DC ex-registrar's services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on Thursday moved an intra court appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the single member bench decision of restoring PM&DC ex-registrar's services.

The ministry had filed the ICA through additional attorney general against the decision, dated March 30, in a contempt of court plea, moved by the sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and former registrar.

The petition said the appointment of PM&DC Registrar Hafizuddin was as illegal after the relevant ordinance of the council expired.

It added the said appointment was made under PM&DC Ordinance 2019 but the senate had set aside it through a resolution in August last year. The appointment of Hafizuddin had expired after the rejection of the said ordinance by the upper house.

It further said the single member bench had ordered the ministry to allow Hafizuddin to discharge his duty which had been implemented.

The petition said facts were hide in contempt of the court decision and prayed the court to review the decision.