UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Moves ICA In Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Registrar's Restoration Verdict

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:40 PM

Health ministry moves ICA in Pakistan Medical and Dental Council registrar's restoration verdict

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on Thursday moved an intra court appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the single member bench decision of restoring PM&DC ex-registrar's services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination (NHSRC) on Thursday moved an intra court appeal to Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the single member bench decision of restoring PM&DC ex-registrar's services.

The ministry had filed the ICA through additional attorney general against the decision, dated March 30, in a contempt of court plea, moved by the sacked employees of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and former registrar.

The petition said the appointment of PM&DC Registrar Hafizuddin was as illegal after the relevant ordinance of the council expired.

It added the said appointment was made under PM&DC Ordinance 2019 but the senate had set aside it through a resolution in August last year. The appointment of Hafizuddin had expired after the rejection of the said ordinance by the upper house.

It further said the single member bench had ordered the ministry to allow Hafizuddin to discharge his duty which had been implemented.

The petition said facts were hide in contempt of the court decision and prayed the court to review the decision.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Contempt Of Court Ica March August 2019 Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Court

Recent Stories

OIC-ISFLaunches an Urgent Initiative to Assist Mem ..

43 minutes ago

EPD minister for precautions against dengue also

5 minutes ago

Provision of speedy, correct information duty of I ..

5 minutes ago

Russia, US Agree to Work Out Stabilization Measure ..

5 minutes ago

Govt. to take all possible measures to save people ..

5 minutes ago

AMC to start coronavirus test during next week: Az ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.