Health Ministry On High Alert To Tackle Emergency: Mustafa Kamal
Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Friday said that the government has placed all medical institutions on high alert and adopted preparedness measures.
During visit to the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) the minister said, "We are proactively implementing comprehensive measures to handle any emergency situations that may arise.”
IHRA Chief Executive Officer provided a comprehensive briefing to the minister, outlining the organisation’s current operations and challenges.
Acting on the minister’s directives, the IHRA has issued an emergency memorandum to all government and private hospitals in Islamabad.
According to Health Ministry spokesperson, the memo mandates the declaration of a health emergency alert across all healthcare facilities.
Hospitals have been instructed to reserve 30% of their beds for critical patients and ensure the provision of free treatment during emergencies.
Additionally, facilities must maintain adequate stockpiles of all blood groups and anti-sera, and update donor lists to meet potential demand.
Operational readiness of all biomedical equipment, including MRI machines, ventilators, and surgical theaters, has been emphasized. Medical, nursing, and support staff are to remain on duty round-the-clock to ensure swift response capabilities.
The memo further calls for strengthened coordination with Rescue 1122, district health departments, and local administration.
Hospitals are required to maintain functional communication systems, standby power generators, and a continuous water supply. Security protocols are also being reinforced.
“Our goal is to ensure immediate and unhindered access to medical services during any emergency,” Minister Kamal said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to public health resilience.
He added that the Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the evolving situation and is prepared to take further action as needed.
