Health Ministry Providing Technical Support To NCOC By Preparing Health System: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:58 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Health , Nosheen Hamid Thursday said under the auspices of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was assigned the task of procurement of COVID commodities including masks and ventilators

Replying to a question she said, Ministry of Health was providing technical support to NCOC by preparing health system needs based on various modelling, carried out by different modelers/ experts.

After clearance of NCOC, M/o NHSR&C duly forwards the health system needs and national demands to NDMA for procurement and further distribution among the provinces and federating areas.

In the initial phase of pandemic, PPEs ventilators and other equipment were imported from abroad through NDMA to meet the country's requirement.

To another question, she said 27 firms applied for the grant of Establishment License to manufacture medical devices to DRAP. Out of 27 firms M/s Kolachee International (Pvt) Limited, Karachi, has been granted establishment license to manufacture medical devices i.e. surgical mask by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan while remaining firms are at different stages of regulatory approval, mostly at the part of manufacturers.

