Health Ministry Signs MoU With IOM

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:22 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Ministry of National Health Services on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Organization for Migration (IOM) for enhancing mutual cooperation.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Mirza said that Pakistan has been a member of IOM since 1992 and after the MoU, the government will get technical assistance from the it.

He said that cooperation will help improving Yaran-e-Watan initiative besides, taking health related measures for overseas Pakistanis.

He said the initiative was aligned with the national vision to realize and mobilize the full potential of the Pakistani diaspora community, for the health sector development in Pakistan.

Dr Mirza said that Yaran-e-Watan will enable the exchange of knowledge and expertise by curating an integrated platform, developed by the National Information Board of Technology.

It will offer two-way engagement by connecting the diaspora or overseas Pakistani health professionals with volunteer healthcare opportunities at Pakistani institutions and healthcare providers.

As part of its first commitment, Yaran-e-Watan will launch COVID-19 emergency response to complement the national response during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Internationally, many Pakistani health professionals are serving in the frontline fight against COVID19. Despite their commitments to their residing countries, they are willing to offer assistance to Pakistan.

