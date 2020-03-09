UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Takes All Precautions Against Coronavirus : Dr Zafar Mirza

Mon 09th March 2020

Health Ministry takes all precautions against coronavirus : Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on health services Dr. Zafar Mirza has reiterated the government's commitment to save public from the Coronavirus spread saying the ministry has taken all measures to control novel coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel he urged people not to be worried regarding coronavirus as government has enough capability to face this disease.

Zafar Mirza said the government is monitoring the situation round the clock and would take immediate steps if any problem arises.

He further urged media to create more awareness about coronavirus as countries across the globe are facing economic hardship due to it.

"All citizens have to remain clean and follow the instructions of the Health Ministry," he added.

The Special Assistant said the government is working closely with provincial governments under the National Action Plan to cope with the coronavirus.

Health Ministry is issuing their instructions daily regarding the corona virus, he added.

He said 289 suspected samples were tested but only six of them were positive so far and one of the patient has fully recovered.

The special assistant said, government is ready to counter coronavirus and scanners have been installed at the country's airports.

Isolation wards have also been set up at different hospitals for the treatment of coronavirus patient if anyone is detected.

Our aim is to provide coronavirus patients speedy treatment if anyone is detected," he added.

He assured that there is nothing to be worried over the issue.

