Health Ministry wants to launch health card scheme in Sindh: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that Health Ministry wanted to launch health card scheme in Sindh to facilitate the people.

While responding to the questions in the Senate, the minister said that during 2013 to 2018, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took the initiative and launched the health card scheme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was responding to a question of Senator Saifullah Abro about issuance of health cards in Sindh.

Ali Muhammad Khan said, the health cards were being issued in Punjab and Balochistan and appealed the Sindh government, either to launch such scheme on its own or extend cooperation to the federal government so that the scheme could be launched in Sindh.

The Health Ministry had contacted Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister of Sindh to launch the program in Sindh, he said adding, the government wanted to issue the health cards in Sindh so that the people could get the medical treatment facilities.

He expressed the hope that the Sindh government would extend cooperation and the program would be launched in Sindh.

Responding to another question of Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui about private hospitals fee structure, the State Minister said the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) was established to regulate the healthcare sector to ensure provision of quality healthcare services in Islamabad.

It was an initiative to promote healthcare safety with a mandate to provide Regulation and supervision in all forms and manifestations to the healthcare sector, both in private and public, he added.

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Act empowers the Authority to investigate the complaint relating to Medical Negligence by Healthcare Provider or Healthcare Professional.

There were some issues which required hard work, he said admitting that some private hospitals were exploiting the situation. There should be uniformity for pricing mechanism in fee structure, he added.

To a question of Senator Prof. Dr. Mehar Taj Roghani about fake corona vaccination certificates, the State Minister said some elements tried to make fake cards but, National Command Operation Center took solid steps to ensure that no fake vaccination cards could be issued. The system of NCOC was very foolproof and NCOC had focused and resolved such issues, he added.

Replying to a question of Senator Fozia Arshad about BHUs, government dispensaries in rural and urban areas of Islamabad, Ali Muhammad Khan said that Federal Government Poly Clinic hospital had 27 attached dispensaries in different public offices and sectors of Islamabad.

Furthermore, all essential medicines, including life saving drugs, were available to cater the emergency situation, he added.