Health Of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Improves: Family Sources
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:44 AM
The scientist was shifted to a hospital's coronavirus ward a few days ago due to his critical condition.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11, 2021) The health of Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is improving gradually, a local private tv citing the sources reported on Saturday.
Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who fell ill was feeling better now.
The scientist was shifted to a hospital's coronavirus ward a few days ago due to his critical condition.
Dr Khan, According to his spokesman, was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr AQ Khan who is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.