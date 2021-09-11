Health of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan improves: Family sources

(@fidahassanain)

The scientist was shifted to a hospital's coronavirus ward a few days ago due to his critical condition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11, 2021) The health of Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is improving gradually, a local private tv citing the sources reported on Saturday.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who fell ill was feeling better now.

Dr Khan, According to his spokesman, was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr AQ Khan who is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.