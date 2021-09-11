UrduPoint.com

Health Of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Improves: Family Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:44 AM

Health of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan improves: Family sources

The scientist was shifted to a hospital's coronavirus ward a few days ago due to his critical condition.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11, 2021) The health of Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is improving gradually, a local private tv citing the sources reported on Saturday.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan who fell ill was feeling better now.

The scientist was shifted to a hospital's coronavirus ward a few days ago due to his critical condition.

Dr Khan, According to his spokesman, was admitted at KRL hospital on August 26 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr AQ Khan who is considered the father of Pakistan's nuclear programme is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world's first atomic bomb.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Nuclear August Muslim TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Spain reiterate resolve for humanitarian ..

Pakistan, Spain reiterate resolve for humanitarian aid to Afghan people

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 2021

4 hours ago
 Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

11 hours ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

11 hours ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.