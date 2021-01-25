Health of female elephant at Safari park satisfactory: KMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) spokesman Monday rejected a news being circulated about "deteriorated" health of female elephant at Safari park and said that female elephant's health was satisfactory.

The spokesman said that veterinary doctors of KMC were regularly checking the elephant and termed her health as satisfactory.

"Due to cold weather, a foot of the female elephant got dried which is a common thing," he added.

The spokesman warned such people from uploading fake news on social media or else legal action would be taken against them.