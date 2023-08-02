Health of Rizwana improving at LGH

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The health of the victim of domestic violence, Rizwana is improving in the Lahore General Hospital.

This was informed by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the media representatives on Wednesday about the latest health status of the victim girl. He said that Rizwana was brought to the LGH from Sargodha in a very serious condition ten days ago.

With the grace of Allah Almighty and the professional work of doctors, now the health of Rizwana was better, and she was asking for food by herself and her psychological condition was also fine, he said.

According to Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, last night Rizwana said that she wanted to go home. The girl's condition was better than before, but due to lungs infection, she had difficulty in breathing, which sometimes become critical, he said.

Moreover, due to infection in Rizwana's blood, the body parts were affected and after the infection was controlled, surgery on the right arm would be possible, Dr Al-Fareed explained.

He said that Rizwana did not get proper medical care before coming to the hospital due to which the wounds worsened and the infection spread to different parts of the body. He added that the medical staff changed the wounds dressing of Rizwana two to three times a day and there were also problems related to internal organs like lungs and heart.

He said that doctors had done bronchoscopy of the injured girl twice and unable to do more bronchoscopy. Rizwana had two fractures in her arms, the right arm would undergo surgery, but this would be possible only when the infection in Rizwana's body was fully controlled, the doctor informed.

The LGH Principal said that medical board of expert doctors was treating Rizwana with great effort and dedication.

Head of Special Medical Board Prof Jodat Saleem, MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam and other medicalexperts were also present.