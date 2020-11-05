UrduPoint.com
Health Office Islamabad Recommends Opening Of Three, Closure Of Five Educational Institutions

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :District Health Office Islamabad Thursday recommended opening of three colleges and closure of five educational institutions.

The health officer in a letter asked the Deputy Commissioner to open Islamabad Model College for Girls, Rawal Town, Islamabad, Islamabad Model school G-8/1 and Islamabad Model College for Boys F-8/4.

These institutions were closed due to detection of coronavirus cases.

The District Health Officer also recommended closure of Benchmark School, Main Grand Trunk Road, Watim Medical College, Nafees Medical College, Islamabad College for Boys F-10/4 and Kauthar Medical College for Women after cases of coronavirus were reported there.

