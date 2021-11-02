Health officers asked to ensure 100 pc vaccination target in RED drive against coronavirus

UrduPoint.com

Tue 02nd November 2021

Health Secretary South Punjab, Nadir Chatha, on Tuesday vowed to make all efforts to ensure 100 percent coverage during Reach Every Door (RED) special campaign for corona vaccination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Health Secretary South Punjab, Nadir Chatha, on Tuesday vowed to make all efforts to ensure 100 percent coverage during Reach Every Door (RED) special campaign for corona vaccination.

Chairing a meeting, he stated that he would be monitoring the RED Corona Vaccination Campaign in South Punjab in field himself.

In addition, all available resources should be used to make this special campaign a success and effective, he said.

He further said that all the officers of the health department should go in the field and make every effort for the success of the campaign.

Those who refuse to be vaccinated against corona should be persuaded by the local leadership and scholars to achieve cent per cent results.

"Only by vaccinating against corona and implementing government-issued SOPs we can protect our loved ones from the deadly global epidemic," he added.

Earlier, he was briefed that the drive was launched from October 25, 2021, wherein millions of people have so far been vaccinated in all the districts of South Punjab. Apart from the Secretariat officers, the meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officers of Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran DHAs and other officers of the Health Department.

