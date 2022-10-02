Health officers asked to intensify surveillance of dengue

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi on Sunday directed the officers concerned to intensify surveillance of dengue virus and adopt preventive measures on emergency basis.

Addressing the meeting of district emergency response committee (DERC) for anti-dengue, she warned the deputy district officers health of all four tehsils that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

She said the number of dengue patients in Sialkot district had decreased to 55, however the situation in Gujranwala district was alarming.

The ADC Finance said that health officers should monitor dengue hotspots directly and mobilize indoor and outdoor dengue teams.

She said that citizens should be encouraged to adopt preventive measures against dengue.

She said that citizens also had the responsibility to keep their surroundings clean.

Briefing on the occasion, DHO Dr Waseem Mirza said that monitoring was going on to control dengue in Sialkot district and so far a total of 72 cases had been registeredfor violation of dengue control act and 8 properties had been sealed.

Notices have also been issued to 980 shopkeepers, workshop and factory owners, he added.