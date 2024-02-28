Open Menu

Health Officers Monitoring Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The five-day polio vaccination campaign is underway in Bahawalpur district to protect children up to five years of age from polio.

Mobile teams are going door-to-door administering polio vaccines to children up to five years old. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Usama Pansota, WHO National Program Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Focal Person Dr. Khalid Chanar, health department officials, and relevant officers are monitoring the polio teams in the field.

From the education sector, Boy Scouts at transit points are assisting parents in vaccinating children up to five years old against polio.

It is important to note that during the polio eradication campaign, over 824,000 children under five years of age will receive polio drops, with more than 260,000 children vaccinated on the first day. By February 28, mobile teams will continue to administer polio vaccines to children up to five years old. For those missed, catch-up activities will be conducted on February 29 and March 1 to ensure protection against polio.

