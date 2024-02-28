Health Officers Monitoring Anti-polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The five-day polio vaccination campaign is underway in Bahawalpur district to protect children up to five years of age from polio.
Mobile teams are going door-to-door administering polio vaccines to children up to five years old. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, District Health Officer Dr. Usama Pansota, WHO National Program Officer Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Focal Person Dr. Khalid Chanar, health department officials, and relevant officers are monitoring the polio teams in the field.
From the education sector, Boy Scouts at transit points are assisting parents in vaccinating children up to five years old against polio.
It is important to note that during the polio eradication campaign, over 824,000 children under five years of age will receive polio drops, with more than 260,000 children vaccinated on the first day. By February 28, mobile teams will continue to administer polio vaccines to children up to five years old. For those missed, catch-up activities will be conducted on February 29 and March 1 to ensure protection against polio.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 saves life of infant10 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews situation arising due to heavy rains in Gwadar, directs to take coordinated ..10 minutes ago
-
205,857 families to get ration in Sargodha10 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of development, normalcy in IIOJK just hoax10 minutes ago
-
Snowfall shrinks water level in Mangla dam10 minutes ago
-
CM arrives office without stopping traffic20 minutes ago
-
Over 30 shopkeepers arrested20 minutes ago
-
Murad visits mausoleum of Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh20 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khairpur district to monitor polio drive20 minutes ago
-
Effective measures stressed for security, peace in area30 minutes ago
-
Secy education agrees to revise teachers' service structure30 minutes ago
-
Verification begins in Multan division for CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan package30 minutes ago