Health official arrested in corruption case

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Friday arrested a health official in a corruption case.

According to a spokesman for the ACE, Iqtidar Hussain, a store keeper of Thehsil Headquarters Hospital Sillanwali, had prepared fake bills for purchasing medicines worth Rs 7,777,487.

To which, Deputy Director (Investigation) Tanveer Amjid conducted an inquiry andIqtidaar Hussain was found guilty.

A team of the ACE arrested the accuse,the spokesman added.