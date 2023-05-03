Health Official Held For Taking Bribe
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 10:09 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Multan claimed to have arrested an employee of the Health Department for extracting bribes from a citizen, here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Senior Computer Operator Khaleel Ur Rehman allegedly took Rs 30,000 from a citizen and promised to facilitate him in seeking jobs for the complainant's two relatives.
The alleged outlaws also already extracted Rs 820,000 from the complainants.
The investigation is in progress.