Health Official held for taking bribe

Anti Corruption Establishment Multan claimed to have arrested an employee of the Health Department for extracting bribes from a citizen, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment Multan claimed to have arrested an employee of the Health Department for extracting bribes from a citizen, here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Senior Computer Operator Khaleel Ur Rehman allegedly took Rs 30,000 from a citizen and promised to facilitate him in seeking jobs for the complainant's two relatives.

The alleged outlaws also already extracted Rs 820,000 from the complainants.

The investigation is in progress.