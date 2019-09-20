UrduPoint.com
Health Official Kidnapped In Bajaur

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:21 PM

Health official kidnapped in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Some unknown persons kidnapped an official of District Health Department from Hilal Khel Charmang area, the district administration and levies authorities confirmed here Friday.

According to the details, Medical Technician Abdul Jabbar Khan was kidnapped by unknown persons from his home and shifted him to unknown location.

The officials said Abdul Jabbar Khan was a focal person for polio in Bajaur District. Heavy contingent of Bajaur Levy Force has been rushed to the area for safe and sound recovery of health official.

