Health official visits BHU

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :District Programme Coordinator for Anti-Pandemic Dr Zulqarnain visited a basic health unit (BHU) in Chak No 226-RB on Sunday.

He said the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to provide medical treatment facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He checked medicines record and expiry date mentioned on it besides inspection of medical instruments and treatment facilities.

He directed the in-charge health unit that no stone should be left unturned for provision of health facilities to people at the unit.