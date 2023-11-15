Health officials designate Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur as “Smoke-Free Zones"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A focused group discussion, spearheaded by Dr. Arshad Roghani, Director public Health, centered on the implementation of measures to control tobacco use, was held here on Wednesday.

The discussion involved Deputy Director Health, Dr Amjid Khan, Project Coordinator of the Tobacco Control Cell Ajmal Shah, Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Sayeda Zainab Naqvi program manager Blue Veins Qamar Nasim, representatives from the police department, education, social welfare, and other relevant officials took part in a focused group discussion.

During the discussion, a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation of the tobacco control measures was deliberated, particularly focusing on creating smoke-free areas. The regions of Peshawar, Abbottabad, and two tehsils of the Haripur district have been designated as smoke-free areas.

Dr. Arshad Roghani emphasized the need for strict enforcement of anti-tobacco laws within all public spaces, calling for action from law enforcement agencies and other administrative bodies. The consensus in the meeting was to appoint a focal person from each department to oversee the enforcement and reporting of tobacco control measures, reporting to the district administration and the health department on a quarterly basis.

The meeting also highlighted the urgency of taking actions against new products such as electronic cigarettes and vapes, given the annual toll of tobacco-related deaths, which amounts to millions. It was underscored that tobacco use is a major cause of oral cancer and poses a significant risk to health, especially considering the rising trend of tobacco use among the youth.

The session concluded with a decision to address the challenge of emerging products and a reminder of the significant role that all institutions listed in the roadmap must play in combating tobacco use.

It is noteworthy that the Health Department has had a Tobacco Control Cell in operation since 2013. An action plan drafted by Blue Veins for tobacco control, aimed at curbing tobacco use, will soon be officially presented by the Health Department.

