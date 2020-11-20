Health officials seal seven educational institutions due to Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

The District Health Officer has taken action and ordered shutting down of these institutions for 14 days.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) The health authorities sealed seven educational institutions due to surge in Covid-19 in Islamabad, the sources said on Friday.

District Health Officer (DHO) took action and sealed three private and four government schools as he came to know about reporting of Covid-19 cases.

“These institutions must be kept closed for 14 days,” the DHO was quoted by the sources as saying.

The decision was taken at the moment when 36 more deaths were reported due to Covid-19 in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

The positive cases of Coronavirus surged to 368,665. The nationwide tally of fatalities rose to 7, 561.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,738 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic both in terms of cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 159,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 112,893 in Punjab, 43,259 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,642 in Balochistan, 25,719 in Islamabad, 5,806 in Azad Kashmir and 4,494 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,780 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,811 in Punjab, 1,319 in KP, 158 in Balochistan, 266 in Islamabad, 134 in Azad Kashmir and 93 in GB.