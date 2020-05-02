(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :A joint team of Ministry of National Health Services and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday in a surprise visit inspected all the quarantine centers.

The team visited Pak China Center, Hostel City Chattha Bakhtawar and private hotels to see if all there services were being provided as per the standards.

It was informed that as soon as the passenger lands, his/her test was conducted. After that if result is positive, he or she was quarantined and if his result was negative then he/she was sent to home district with SOPs for staying in isolation for the next 14 days at home.

Similarly, the concerned district administration and Home Department was also informed.

Secretary Health Dr Tanveer showed satisfaction over the arrangements at quarantine centers. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that Islamabad had been a model for all other cities regarding quarantine centers and facilities.

It was informed that people were initially not satisfied with facilities of Hajj Complex so the new center wasis shifted to Hostel City in Chattha Bakhtawar. Hajj complex was a make shift arrangement and it was now being used for quarantining for law enforcement agencies officials who return from leave.

The Islamabad administration is maintaining 15 different quarantine centers across the city and three centers are for those who can't afford and rest are private hotels.