Health Officials Visits Tableeghi Center

Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:58 PM

District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Moeenuddin Shaikh in an announcement said that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, team of Assistant Commissioner Daur Asif Mahmood Malik, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other doctors visited Tableeghi Centre at Jamia Darul Uloom Azizia quarantine centre and checked 41 persons present at the centre

The team collected samples of five persons and sent the same to Karachi for laboratory test. Another team of doctors visited the house of a suspect patients in Union Council 8 Nawabshah town and checked the suspected patient.

The team of doctors advised the suspect patient to remain in isolation and observe the preventing measures.

Announcement further said that a medical team again visited the Tableeghi Markaz at Usmania Masjid Quarantine centre and checked all the persons present there at that time and advised them to maintain proper social distance and also observe preventive measures.

On the other hand on the directives of District Health Officer, a team was formed to initiate action against non qualified medical practitioners found involved in misguiding people regarding treatment of coronavirus.

The team during several raids against quakes practicing at Bucheri, Teen More and Keeria stop and sealed clinics of eight quakes.

