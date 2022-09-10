UrduPoint.com

Health, Other Facilities To Flood Victims Of Balochistan Top Priority Of Govt: Agha

Published September 10, 2022

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Communications Senator Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai said that providing health and other facilities to flood victims of Balochistan on an emergency basis was the first priority of the government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Communications Senator Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai said that providing health and other facilities to flood victims of Balochistan on an emergency basis was the first priority of the government.

He expressed these views while visiting Civil Hospital Quetta on Saturday.

DMS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Mehboob Qambrani, Dr. Idris Agha Focal Person MS Civil Hospital and Kamran Mahmood Child Life Foundation (Child Division) Civil Hospital Quetta were also present on this occasion.

Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications Senator Prince Agha Umar Ahmedzai also visited various departments of the hospital.

Appreciating the efficiency and best automated system he said that it was our duty to provide the best health facilities to the people.

He said that in these difficult situations, we could not leave the flood victims alone and God willing, we would help them in every possible way.

