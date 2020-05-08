Health professionals being trained on viral diseases says DHO Khairpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro said on Friday that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the Khairpur received training on viral diseases including coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :District Health Officer (DHO), Khairpur, Dr Muhammad Hassan Abro said on Friday that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the Khairpur received training on viral diseases including coronavirus.

Talking to APP, the DHO told the training was provided to the doctors on the directives of the Sindh Health Ministet, conducted collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO).

The purpose of the training was to equip the health professionals with proper treatment of coronavirus and protection from other viral diseases.

He said that he health professionals were trained on Coronavirus Intensive Care Unit and the procedure how to use ventilators. The training would help treat the patients of COVID-19 effectively, Abro added.