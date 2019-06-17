Health project workers of merged districts seek regularization

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The contract and project employees of health department tribal districts Monday called for regularizing their services as done in other districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The contract and project employees of health department tribal districts Monday called for regularizing their services as done in other districts of the province.

The president of the project employees' association Jamshaid Afridi said that the government has assured the project and contract employees of tribal district that their services would be protected.

He asked the government to regularize the services of merged districts alike health project employees of the province.